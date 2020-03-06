WCI lawsuit ruling could also threaten RGGI, other state initiatives, experts say

A ruling in favour of the Trump administration’s challenge of the California-Quebec ETS linkage could endanger the status of countless US state compacts, including the RGGI power sector carbon market, if the case arrives at the Supreme Court, legal experts said.