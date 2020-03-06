NZ Market: NZUs cling on to NZ$26, but downside looms

Published 09:47 on March 6, 2020

NZUs closed at NZ$26 for the third straight day on Friday, but with a NZ$25 floor price still in play and the economy braced for coronavirus impact, market participants see potential downside ahead.