Senior Manager, Economic Analysis, US Climate, EDF – Washington DC

With world attention on both the environment and the economy, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) is where policymakers and business leaders turn for win-win solutions. By focusing on strong science, uncommon partnerships and market-based approaches, we tackle urgent threats with practical solutions. We are one of the world’s largest environmental organizations, with more than two million members and a staff of approximately 630 scientists, economists, policy experts, and other professionals around the world. We operate in 22 geographies with unique projects running across four programs. You will be part of a vibrant workplace that welcomes diverse perspectives, talents and contributions, where innovation and results are a way of life.

Program Overview

EDF has long been a champion of market-based solutions to environmental issues, including programs to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants. We helped design the sulfur dioxide cap-and-trade program; were instrumental in passing and implementing California’s emission trading system under its AB32 law; and played a lead role in the effort to pass comprehensive climate legislation in the U.S. Congress in 2009-2010. EDF’s U.S. Climate team continues to be at the center of this policy analysis and development, incorporating economic, scientific, and legal expertise to secure policy change at the state, federal, and regional levels to curb climate pollution.

Overall Function

The Senior Manager will play a lead role on a growing team, helping to shape EDF’s vision for federal climate policy to advocate and build support for in the lead-up to a new Administration and Congress in 2021. This includes identifying and overseeing research and analysis critical to informing and advancing our climate policy positioning as well as leading the development of economic analysis, technical reports, and analytical tools. The Senior Manager will be based in Washington, D.C. and report to the Senior Director of U.S. Climate Policy & Analysis, while working in close collaboration with a range of EDF’s climate, economic, and political experts.

Key Responsibilities

· Oversee rigorous economic and technical analysis related to a range of federal climate and energy policy proposals – including carbon pricing, regulatory programs, and sector-specific policies;

· Identify research and analytical needs to be met through external experts, consultants, and partners;

· Manage workflows of consultants as well as multiple cross-cutting staff including analysts and economists;

· Play a lead role in formulating EDF’s U.S. federal climate policy objectives and advocacy positions on major policy design elements;

· Write and prepare white papers, technical reports, policy briefs, and communications materials aimed at external audiences;

· Develop and deploy analytical tools designed to educate external stakeholders (e.g., Congressional staff) and inform internal thinking on policy design;

· Present analysis and findings through clear and compelling oral presentations to both internal and external audiences;

· Develop timely, comprehensible, politically salient materials for policy makers, media outlets, and other stakeholders (including analyses, fact sheets, answers to specific queries, and other information as needed) in close coordination with relevant EDF staff;

· Provide rapid response review and evaluation of externally produced policy relevant economic analysis;

· Draft internal decision memos, policy documents, testimony, talking points, etc;

· Represent EDF in external settings (e.g. meetings with policy makers, Congressional staff, other environmental organizations, research institutions, or businesses);

· Contribute to fundraising strategies, proposals, and reports.

Qualifications

We are seeking candidates with a demonstrated ability to oversee and conduct rigorous research and technical economic analysis in the area of climate and/or energy policy. Candidates must have exceptional problem solving skills and a demonstrated ability to ensure consistency and quality of research products. You should also have:

· Graduate degree in economics or public policy with more than 10 years’ experience working on climate and/or energy policy issues, including relevant research or analytical work;

· A deep understanding of market-based climate policy, especially carbon pricing, and relevant fundamentals of economic theory and practice;

· Demonstrated success in managing and conducting rigorous energy and economic analysis;

· Proven ability to lead small teams, oversee multiple complex projects, and to work collaboratively across programs in a complex multidisciplinary organization;

· Strong ability to effectively synthesize and communicate technical and policy findings in a clear and concise manner to colleagues internally and to external non-technical audiences;

· Excellent writing, analytical, and communication skills;

· Creative thinking ability, including strong economic intuition;

· Enthusiasm and aptitude for understanding politics and working within political context;

· Passion for environmental protection, coupled with a focus on pragmatic, results-based policy solutions;

· Strong ability to set priorities and take initiative consistent with broad strategic guidance and to execute in a fast-paced environment with changing needs and critical deadlines.