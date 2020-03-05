Researcher, SEI US – Seattle

Description

SEI US (Seattle) is seeking a passionate early- to mid-career researcher to contribute to SEI’s work on emerging topics in climate policy, which could include, among others, low-carbon cities, carbon pricing, energy and development, just transitions, and the economics or politics of oil, gas, and coal extraction (as part of the SEI US climate policy team).

Initial activities are likely to include contribution to reports on the potential of urban climate action to contribute to national climate goals, on the consistency of national plans for fossil fuel production with global climate goals, and on the economics of oil and gas development.

Application Deadline: 24 March, 23:59 PST, or until the position is filled

Key responsibilities

Contribute to innovative research projects by:

• Designing and implementing research strategies and methods

• Preparing, applying, and helping conceptualize analytical tools and models

• Gathering information and data, including literature, internet, and phone research

• Drafting reports, articles, and blog posts

• Providing coordination and support to project managers

• Assisting with the preparation of proposals and fundraising

• Delivering external presentations, trainings, and other outreach

Requirements

You should have a desire to work in the non-profit sector within a small, informal, yet highly professional team. Desired capabilities include:

• Familiarity with, or a strong curiosity in, climate policy; environmental science; greenhouse gas emissions quantification and accounting; economics; energy systems: city policy and planning; and sustainable development (international work experience would be a plus)

• Strong proficiency with quantitative and technical analysis and/or modeling

• Excellent critical thinking skills and reasoning abilities; ability and tendency to question and evaluate methods, findings, and conclusions, including one’s own

• The ability to clearly communicate research and analysis, orally and in writing, to a wide range of audiences

• Thorough, disciplined, and well-documented research techniques

• Collegiality and the ability to work collaboratively with both internal and external colleagues

• Personal responsibility for the quality and timeliness of work and the ability to manage time, priorities, and resources effectively

• A passion for interdisciplinary, objective research and analysis

Formal qualifications and experience

• College degree with strong analytical background

• Four or more years of work experience, and/or an advanced degree (e.g., in policy, resource economics, physical sciences, sociology, or other science)

• Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint; programming (e.g. in R) and statistics capabilities would be a plus

Benefits

SEI US offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, dental and disability insurance, retirement, and paid parental and family medical leave after one year of employment. We have a casual work environment and flexible work schedules, and offer 10 holidays, 15 days of vacation (increasing to 20 days after five years of employment), and 10 days of sick leave each year.

SEI US is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity, an inclusive work culture, and do not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, religion, color, national origin, gender identification, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

About SEI

Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) is an independent, international research institute founded in 1989. Its mission is to support decision-making and induce change towards sustainable development around the world by providing integrative knowledge that bridges science and policy in the field of environment and development. SEI was ranked as the most influential environment think tank in the world in the Global Go To Think Tank Report 2019, compiled by the University of Pennsylvania’s Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program.

SEI has about 240 employees working at research centres in seven countries around the world. Our Headquarters and Stockholm Research Centre are co-located in Stockholm, Sweden. In addition to SEI Africa, we have other centers in Estonia (SEI Tallinn); United Kingdom (SEI York and SEI Oxford); the United States (SEI US, with offices in Seattle, Boston and Davis, California); Bangkok, Thailand (SEI Asia); and Bogota, Colombia (SEI Latin America).

