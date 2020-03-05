ANALYSIS: The long, inevitable road towards an EU border carbon adjustment

Border carbon adjustments will become necessary and inevitable as the world advances toward decarbonisation, a group of academics told UK lawmakers on Wednesday, highlighting that implementing these divisive policies could give Britain a post-Brexit competitive advantage.