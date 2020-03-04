World Bank buys 4.2 mln methane offsets in fourth PAF auction

The fourth sale held by the World Bank’s Pilot Auction Facility (PAF) resulted in the procurement of 4.2 million tonnes of methane offsets, the bank announced Wednesday.