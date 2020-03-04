UPDATE – RFS Market: RINs extend fall as EPA chief talks market stabilisation measures

Published 17:50 on March 4, 2020 / Last updated at 21:16 on March 4, 2020

US biofuel credit (RIN) values continued to retrace on Wednesday as EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the agency was looking at strategies to limit price volatility under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).