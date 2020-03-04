California diesel consumption drops in November, as fuel sector emissions remain under 2018 levels

Published 21:07 on March 4, 2020 / Last updated at 21:07 on March 4, 2020

California fuel consumption sagged further below the previous year’s total as diesel demand declined in November, likely cutting ETS-covered emissions compared to 2018, state data published this week suggested.