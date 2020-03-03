Three New York state facilities miss 2019 RGGI interim compliance deadline

Published 21:11 on March 3, 2020 / Last updated at 22:52 on March 3, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

A trio of New York-based power generators regulated by the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade system failed to surrender enough allowances to meet their interim 2019 obligations, including the Empire State’s last two coal-fired facilities that are in the process of shutting down, according to public data released Tuesday.