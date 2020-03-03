UPDATE – LCFS Market: California prices reverse slide on year-end covering

Published 20:29 on March 3, 2020 / Last updated at 21:54 on March 3, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices received a jolt to start the week as a company reportedly was short covering for the final quarter of 2019, halting a month-long regression in credit values.