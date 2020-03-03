Asia Pacific > Australian carbon credit issuance plummets

Australian carbon credit issuance plummets

Published 10:06 on March 3, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:06 on March 3, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator distributed fewer than 40,000 new carbon credits in its latest issuance round, around 10% of the average weekly volume so far this year.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator distributed fewer than 40,000 new carbon credits in its latest issuance round, around 10% of the average weekly volume so far this year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software