Director, Global Gas and Oil Network – Flexible

Position: Director, Global Gas and Oil Network

Location: Flexible

Target start date: Position is open until filled

Time commitment: Full time, one year, with possibility of renewal

About the Global Gas and Oil Network:

The Global Gas and Oil Network (GGON) is a non-profit network of civil society organizations established to support global efforts to stop fossil fuel expansion and

catalyze a just and equitable managed decline of existing production in line with in line with limiting global warming to the ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement (1.5 C). Over

45 organizations globally are engaged in the Network, and this number continues to grow. GGON is supporting grassroots efforts to stop or delay new oil and gas infrastructure, campaigns to limit public and private finance of oil and gas development, enabling ambitious action from decision makers for an equitable fossil fuel phase out, and supporting legal, research and communications strategies. The Network hosts strategic gatherings, provides coordination, research and analysis and is working with partners to build a community of practice.

GGON operates with a small secretariat that is guided by a strategic advisory committee.

About the Position:

The Director will be responsible for developing, supporting, and executing the Network’s activities. They will work closely with other members of the GGON secretariat, working

groups and members to drive a variety of cross-organizational campaigns and initiatives to advance network objectives. The Director will be committed to advancing the global conversation on limiting oil and gas supply. They will have a proven ability to develop and execute successful campaigns and to coordinate strategies and activities among diverse groups. They will be able to handle a heavy workload including both managing and operationalizing the Network.

Responsibilities:

Lead the design of GGON strategies and priorities based on active

engagement with thematic and regional working groups

regional working groups, outlining priorities for the Network

Support and coordinate regional and thematic working groups (through their

respective chairs) in developing and implementing strategies and priorities

and challenges partners on the ground are dealing with

strategies on how best to provide support and resources for the Network

the Network over time

activities

activities Manage the GGON Secretariat budget and Secretariat staff

Qualifications:

Demonstrated advanced experience with advocacy campaigns and campaigning, including strategic planning, implementation and evaluation, in the environmental field

A minimum of 10-years experience in a related field (for example: climate or energy advocacy and policy or networks, organizing, and facilitation)

Demonstrated knowledge of climate change and issues related to fossil fuel extraction

Strong communication skills, both written and oral are essential

Demonstrated ability to work independently, as well as, as a strong team member

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong professional organizational partnerships, including with philanthropic foundations

Experience dealing with diverse stakeholders and geographies, including cross-cultural partnerships

Experience with budget management, proposal writing and staff management

Willingness to travel internationally

Strong commitment to the struggle to stop climate change

English is essential and additional language skills are a strong asset

Salary is commensurate with experience.

To apply, please send a CV and cover letter to manager@ggon.org by March 6, 2020. Only those selected for interviews will be contacted.