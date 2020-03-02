Analyst, Climate Policy and Research, UN Foundation – Washington DC

The Analyst for Policy and Research will contribute to UNF’s international climate and environment work, including in climate diplomacy/negotiations and climate finance. The candidate will work under the direction of the Climate, Energy, and Environment Department’s Vice President and Managing Director to analyze and research key international climate policies and trends, as well as to undertake in-depth research to develop new connections and insights. This will be a writing-intensive position, requiring the ability to draft and edit a range of products for diverse audiences, including briefing papers, op-eds, internal memos, and blogs. He or she will contribute to the organization and execution of high-impact public and private meetings and events, liaise with current and former UN and government officials, and be a member of a highly collaborative, collegial, and committed team.

This position is located in Washington, D.C.

Essential Functions

Research and analyze policies and trends, and develop new insight into the international climate and environmental spheres.

Produce and edit a range of written projects for internal and external audiences. The target audience will range from policy experts to the general public, so versatility is important.

Contribute to and support the organization and execution of public and private meetings and events.

Liaise effectively with current and former United Nations and members state government officials.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Selection Criteria

Bachelor’s degree required;Master’s degree preferred.

3-7 years of relevant work experience preferred.

Experience working in or with government(s) desirable but not required.

Strong writing, research, analytical, presentation, and briefing skills. The ability to communicate with a variety of audiences is important.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively.

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced work environment.

Ability to work under pressure and handle stress.

Ability to meet regular attendance/tardiness policy.

Benefits & Compensation

For full-time, benefit eligible employees, UNF offers an excellent range of benefits, including:

a choice between two health plans through UnitedHealthcare (PPO or HDHP with HSA)

dental insurance

vision insurance

flexible spending accounts

403b retirement savings plan with a generous matching contribution

group term and supplemental life insurance

short-term disability

long-term disability

health club discounts

commuter subsidy

back-up care

employee assistance program

Additionally, all benefit eligible employees have 12 paid holidays, 20 vacation days, 10 sick days, 3 personal days, and 8 weeks of family leave care.

