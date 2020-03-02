Legal Associate, Urgenda Foundation, Climate Litigation Network – Amsterdam

Urgenda – Climate Litigation Network: Legal Associate

About the role

The Climate Litigation Network (CLN), a project of the Urgenda Foundation, is looking for a Legal Associate to support its work on international climate change litigation, starting immediately. The historic legal victory of the Urgenda Foundation against the Dutch Government, which forced the government to take more action to reduce the Netherlands’ greenhouse gas emissions, demonstrated the power of strategic litigation to accelerate action on climate change.

Position Description:

The Legal Associate will work collaboratively with CLN’s staff and local and international partners to support CLN’s goals. This will involve research, analysis, writing, and advocacy at the intersection of international climate law, policy, and science.

Essential Experience, Skills and Knowledge

LLB or equivalent, with excellent academic performance.

5+ years post-university work experience, including working or researching in the field of

climate change and/or climate policy. Robust knowledge of international legal and policy frameworks concerning climate change.

Excellent research, analysis and drafting skills.

Excellent communication skills, including experience in different cultural contexts.

Highly motivated, reliable and able to work independently.

Willingness to undertake international travel.

High level of English-language proficiency.

Desirable experience, skills and knowledge

Post-graduate qualification in law or climate science/policy.

Experience in strategic litigation.

Contract/Location.

This is a 6-month, renewable contract (f/t). Competitive salary, depending on skills and experience. Flexible working hours. The legal associate will be based at our Amsterdam office and must have the right to reside and work in the EEA. Unfortunately, we cannot support visa applications at this time.

For more information or to submit an application for this role (CV and a covering letter), please contact Astrid Gorissen on astrid.gorissen@urgenda.nl Please note that your CV should show exact dates of employment (month and year).

If you do not hear back from us within 10 working days of your application for this role, it means that on this occasion you have not been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.