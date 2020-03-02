Interim ICROA Programme Director, IETA – Geneva

Interim ICROA Programme Director

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation working with more than 130 members across all major geographies to promote market-based solutions to climate change. Its affiliate, the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA) provides a unified voice for the voluntary carbon market and is dedicated to delivering quality assurance in carbon management and offsetting through adherence to its Code of Best Practice.

IETA is recruiting for the position of Interim ICROA Programme Director in its Geneva office.

This is an opportunity to contribute to a highly respected and impactful programme, working to support global climate efforts. This role will contribute to the strategic success of IETA’s programmes including policy work, research, communications, operations and events. The successful candidate will gain exposure to IETA’s global engagements.

Employment dates

Full time employment from April 2020 to September 2020 (leave cover). With a possible extension.

Location

Geneva, Switzerland

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will serve under the guidance of the ICROA Board to lead the organisation and the implementation of its strategy. Tasks and responsibilities will include:

Developing and implementing policy and advocacy initiatives to grow the voluntary carbon market and help scale private sector voluntary action on climate change.

Writing position papers and communications in consultation with ICROA and IETA members.

Organizing and supporting international events, meetings and webinars.

Representing IETA and ICROA in conferences and meetings, joining networking opportunities.

Reporting to the membership on policy and market developments.

Responding to requests from member organisations.

Responding to membership enquiries, conducting business development and member

Maintaining and managing ICROA's website and social media page.

Managing the relationship with an independent verification contractor on its review of ICROA

Attributes

The successful candidate will have experience and/or an educational background in climate change

policy, corporate carbon management and market solutions, along with strong demonstrable

Solid education and/or experience in carbon management and markets covering technical and

Excellent communication skills, both written and interpersonal. Ability to write clearly and convincingly, for various audiences.

convincingly, for various audiences. Entrepreneurial approach and ability to work in a small team. The ideal candidate will be

resilient, flexible and able to adapt to significant workloads, prioritising accordingly with minimal

Enthusiasm and a willingness to learn, collaborate and grow your professional skills.

Sensitivity to the needs and concerns of IETA and ICROA member organisations.

Full professional working proficiency in English (spoken and written). Some knowledge in French

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and cover letter to humanresources@ieta.org with “Interim ICROA Programme Director” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is Monday 16 March 2020. Please note that only applications from Swiss and EU citizens or holders of a valid Swiss work permit will be considered. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.