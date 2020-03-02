Singapore to halve carbon emissions, emerges as potential offset buyer

Published 18:13 on March 2, 2020 / Last updated at 18:13 on March 2, 2020

The Singapore government has said it will cut greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2030 levels by mid-century and is eyeing use of the international carbon market as one of three pillars to meet that goal.