Eni fixes 2050 emission goals with focus on gas shift, forest offsets

Published 20:38 on February 28, 2020

Italy’s oil major Eni fleshed out its voluntary climate goals on Friday, pledging an 80% cut in full-scope emissions by 2050 with a shift from oil to gas output and a ramping up of forestry offsetting with REDD.