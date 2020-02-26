RFS Market: RINs stretch highs on reports of curtailed biofuel waivers

Published 19:18 on February 26, 2020 / Last updated at 22:30 on February 26, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices surged on Wednesday to new year-highs after a report surfaced that the Trump administration will limit the number of Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers granted in future years in response to a critical court ruling last month.