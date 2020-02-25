DOJ argues WCI linkage is binding, hinders Trump’s climate negotiations

Published 23:07 on February 25, 2020 / Last updated at 23:07 on February 25, 2020

California’s cap-and-trade linkage with Quebec created a binding agreement between the jurisdictions, while also obstructing or running afoul of the federal government's position on international climate policy, according to US Department of Justice (DOJ) brief filed Monday evening.