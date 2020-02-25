Consultant Climate Strategy DACH, South Pole

South Pole, a leading provider of global sustainability financing solutions and services, is looking for a German-speaking Consultant Climate Strategy (DACH). As a Consultant Climate Strategy you will focus on the delivery of high quality consultancy advice on climate change mitigation solutions to the corporate sector for international clients and be responsible for the management of small project teams.
In addition, you will also lead the development of proposals and participate in business development activities and new service creation. This is a fast growing and dynamic business area with global market potential. If you are ready to take on the challenge, then we are looking for you!
Tasks and responsibilities
- Implement and project manage consulting mandates for international clients
- Plan consulting mandates with necessary know-how and skill set to ensure the most efficient and highest quality implementation
- Develop proposals with the responsible key account managers and senior consulting staff
- Interact with and build relationships with clients and manage the delivery of corporate consulting mandates on corporate climate risks and opportunities
- Support senior consulting staff and our Key Account Management team in business development in the corporate sector
- Support senior consulting staff and our Key Account Management team to further develop thought leadership, services and marketing materials, to develop further our corporate offerings
- Interact closely with our international internal team of consultants
- Topics of engagement may include: GHG accounting and disclosure, climate change mitigation, Science Based Targets (SBTs), risk assessment and TCFD, materiality assessment, energy efficiency, Life Cycle Analysis (LCA), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and renewable energy strategy
Your profile
- A university degree, ideally in Environmental Sciences, Environmental Engineering, Energy Engineering, Economics or sustainability-related disciplines
- At least 4 years of relevant work experience in the corporate sector
- Sound understanding of environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies
- Specific consultancy experience in: a) sustainability and corporate risks; b) consultancy for corporate clients, particularly in topics related to GHG accounting, scope 3 emissions and agricultural emissions; c) developing climate change solutions
- Commercial skills and good business sense to be able to identify and seize opportunities in a challenging and competitive market environment
- Practical experience in sustainability strategy, GHG management, adaptation, change management is desirable
- Excellent oral and written skills in English and German
We offer
- Excellent team spirit
- Be part of a growing and multicultural company
- Work experience in a leading sustainability consultancy firm with the opportunity to work with a wide range of experts from a broad range of sustainability fields
- Work autonomously as well as within a large and international team.
Date
Deadline 30.06.20, starting time ASAP.
Duty Station
Berlin or Zurich
Contact Information
South Pole – Check vacancy here.