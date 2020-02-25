Consultant Climate Strategy DACH, South Pole

South Pole, a leading provider of global sustainability financing solutions and services, is looking for a German-speaking Consultant Climate Strategy (DACH). As a Consultant Climate Strategy you will focus on the delivery of high quality consultancy advice on climate change mitigation solutions to the corporate sector for international clients and be responsible for the management of small project teams.

In addition, you will also lead the development of proposals and participate in business development activities and new service creation. This is a fast growing and dynamic business area with global market potential. If you are ready to take on the challenge, then we are looking for you!