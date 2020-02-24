Research Assistant, International Climate Policy, Wuppertal Institute – Germany

The Wuppertal Institute, founded in 1991, combines climate, environmental and resource aspects in its research and links ecological issues with those of economic and social change. The institute is located in the area of ​​responsibility of the Ministry of Economy, Innovation, Digitization and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Within the Department of Energy, Transport and Climate Policy, the research area International Climate Policy has been accredited as an observer in the international climate negotiations since 1994. He sees himself as a navigator of international governance processes and develops strategies and instruments for the transformation to sustainability on a global level. A core area of ​​research is the international climate regime and in particular the Paris Agreement. The overarching goal of the work is to contribute to the development of an adequate and, in a comprehensive sense, sustainable and ambitious international climate policy.

Your tasks

You will become part of a dynamic, interdisciplinary team that is actively involved in shaping a key future task for the 21st century. They observe and analyze the international climate negotiations and use this as a basis to develop recommendations for political decision-makers and other actors.

In particular, they analyze the complex aspects of market-based instruments of international climate policy in the field of carbon markets / Article 6 Paris Agreement / Emissions Trading. This includes aspects of the design, implementation and linkage options of carbon markets. You have previous experience in the topic and good knowledge of international climate policy.

Part of her job is to deal with implementation-oriented issues relating to international market mechanisms and to network players from science, industry and politics. They carry out independent analyzes, develop research reports and publications and present the research results in national and international forums. Another area is the communication of research results to the general public in the form of internet texts, brochures and other publications. In addition, you support the head of the research department in tasks of project acquisition, project coordination and quality management.

your profile

You have completed university education (preferably in the field of social or economic sciences) and have work experience in the field of international climate policy, Art. 6 Paris Agreement / Carbon Markets / Emissions Trading.

They are very interested and have an affinity for climate policy and its implementation in various sectors. Knowledge of concepts and measures in transport policy / energy policy / industrial policy are a plus.

They enjoy combining scientific content with the goals of sustainable economic and social development and translating it into proposals and strategies for policy-making in an international and national context.

You are able to express yourself spoken and written in a target group-oriented manner, clearly and clearly, and have business fluent English skills. further language skills are an advantage.

We require very good knowledge of MS Office.

our range

We offer an exciting challenge with a high degree of personal responsibility. You can expect a highly motivated team, flexible working conditions, further training opportunities, offers for work-life balance, tariff remuneration according to TV-L and a company pension scheme (VBLU). We would be happy to support your interest in continuing academic education (e.g. in the development of a dissertation project and / or the goal-oriented completion of your doctorate).

The advertised position includes a full-time position and is project-related (two years) limited, a long-term cooperation is planned.

We look forward to receiving your informative and complete application documents (in a PDF file) by March 22, 2020, stating the reference number 006-20-POL-IK via our career page .