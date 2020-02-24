(Senior) Researcher, European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition – Brussels

(Senior) Researcher

The European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition is seeking a (senior) researcher to join its team in Brussels to work on EU and international climate and energy policy.

Key Responsibilities

Be part of the management team of ERCST;

Manage research projects, with an initial focus on topics such as the European Green Deal, the EU ETS, the EU 2030 framework for climate and energy policies, Sustainable Finance, and the Paris Agreement and its implementation;

Research and draft background materials on the above-mentioned topics, and other topics related to climate and energy policies;

Prepare publications and ensure successful delivery of projects related to these subjects;

Provide support to the director of the European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition;

Maintain liaison with stakeholders such as EU institutions, Member States, business associations, environmental NGOs, etc.

Requirements

3-5 years professional experience, and possibly more, working on climate change and energy policy, including market approaches to climate change;

knowledge and/or experience in international climate change negotiations and/or climate finance will be considered an advantage;

(educational) background in (environmental) economics, or similar is desirable;

a good understanding of EU politics and strong personal networks within (and/or outside) the EU is desirable;

Experience with an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;

English writing and communication skills at native-speaker level – proficiency in French or other languages will be considered an advantage;

Well organised and able to pay attention to detail, ability to work in a demanding; environment, under pressure, take initiative and be a problem-solver;

Ability to internalise substantial amount of material and think laterally;

Authorisation to work in Belgium.

Start date: Interviews start as applications are received. Work will start as soon as possible after a suitable candidate is found.

Duration: One year contract, with the aim of extending beyond this period.

Compensation: Level of responsibility and remuneration dependent on the level of experience and background of the candidate.

Workplace: Brussels.

If you are interested, please send your CV, a 1 page cover letter and a writing sample (max 5 pages) to the attention of Andrei Marcu (acmarcu@ercst.org) and Domien Vangenechten (dvangenechten@ercst.org), by March 1st 2020.