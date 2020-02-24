Senior Associate, Strategic Communications, Europe, European Climate Foundation – Brussels

Company Description

The European Climate Foundation (ECF) was founded in 2008 as a major philanthropic initiative to help tackle climate change by fostering the development of a low-carbon society at the national, European and global level.

We support over 280 partner organisations to carry out activities that contribute to the public debate on climate action, drive urgent and ambitious policy in support of the objectives of the Paris Agreement and help deliver a socially responsible transition to a net-zero emissions economy and sustainable society in Europe and around the world.

Position

About the role

The ECF’s strategic communications team is the outreach unit of the foundation. Its role is to act as a centre of expertise for communication on climate change and to play an active role in helping create more political, media and public endorsement for action on climate change at an international, national and sectoral level.

Team members deliver strategic advice, communications and outreach support to partners and work as part of a global network of communications experts to enhance the public debate on climate change and its solutions more broadly.

The person in this role will engage with a range of partners in Europe and globally to drive media debates around the EU’s international climate leadership role. The work will involve maintaining trusted relationships with key media correspondents and sharing information about newsworthy EU and international climate and energy debates.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced and highly driven communications professional with the ambition to make a difference and play an active role in speeding up the low carbon transition in Europe and helping to avoid the worst impacts of global climate change.

This role would suit someone with a background in communications, journalism or public affairs. If you think this sounds like you, please apply!

Key responsibilities

As Strategic Communications Senior Associate you will be responsible for:

Working hand-in-hand with an international network of communications experts who seek to advance the momentum of the low carbon transition

Supporting strategic communications interventions which aim to boost national climate action across traditional and digital media spheres in Europe and other key geographies

Developing and maintaining trusted relationships with key correspondents and editors across mainstream and specialist media in EU and international media

Shaping, writing, pitching and amplifying newsworthy interventions in line with the communications objectives for projects; monitoring impact and outcomes

Ensuring communications materials such as press releases, op-eds and social media content are of highest quality and standard and provide capacity building for partners in the field

Producing, executing and providing guidance on digital outreach campaigns in collaboration with colleagues and partners

Closely following the political and media debates in Brussels and key EU Member States to identify opportunities for engagement and acting as a source for intelligence for colleagues and partners

Requirements

Experience and competencies

A genuine interest in the mission and values of the organisation

A good understanding of communication issues related to climate and energy

5+ years of professional communications experience, with proven track record of successful media relations and digital communications

A strong understanding of the processes and dynamics of EU policy-making

Familiarity with the European media landscape and the value of strategic story placement in an international political context; existing media contacts desirable

Outstanding English skills, with proven skills to produce engaging and impactful communications materials – knowledge of other European languages welcome but not essential

The ability to work as part of a team, to foster fruitful relationships and to collaborate with stakeholders internally and externally

The ability to communicate effectively with minimal guidance

The disposition to work with colleagues in a high-trust international community of peers with a spirit of generosity and mutual support

The versatile and adaptable skills necessary to flourish in a fast-paced and wide-ranging work environment and work across phone/video conferencing, time zones, Slack, email, Trello, etc.

A commitment to an inclusive and empowering approach to facing climate change

Other information

What we can offer you

The unique opportunity to work as part of a highly dynamic, international group of individuals who combine their passion to make a difference with a rigorous and results-oriented approach to work

A flexible work environment and a space to develop and challenge yourself

A full-time position with a 12-months fixed term employment contract (with possibility to extend)

Location

Brussels, Belgium

Start date

As soon as possible.

How to apply

Apply here