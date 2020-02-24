Research Assistants, Energy and Climate, ICF – London

ICF helps its clients to consider the impacts of policy choices on the environment, climate, society, health and the economy. We offer research, analysis and programme management services to policymakers in the UK Government, European Commission and national governments around Europe. We provide decision-makers with evidence on impacts, advice on how policies are working and analysis of the likely effects of proposed policies. Our work involves technical analysis and modelling, including substantial, repeated service work under UK and EC programmes.

Our Energy and Climate team works extensively on improving energy efficiency and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions at national and international level. Our experts work at the intersection of policy and practice, helping government and commercial clients worldwide devise effective energy and climate strategies and deliver implementation programmes.

For example, we are currently working on:

Technical and economic analysis to underpin energy efficiency incentives

Ecodesign and labelling regulations for a wide range of energy-using products

Implementing grant support programmes for industrial energy efficiency and innovative, international climate policy technical assistance

Implementing financial mechanisms to deploy innovative renewable energy and low carbon technologies at large scale

Sustainability programmes in industry and commerce

We would like to add two Research Assistants to the Energy and Climate team, to contribute and expand all aspects of our work. This recruitment is for recent graduates with academic research experience.

Responsibilities

Work as part of a team under supervision to:

Support research, analysis, technical assistance and evaluation projects in the energy sector, focusing on energy efficiency issues

Engage with stakeholders through both quantitative and qualitative survey and technical-economic analysis tasks

Maintain appropriate records / uphold quality assurance integrity

Support business development activities

Basic Qualifications

Fluency in spoken and written English

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or related discipline

Understanding of energy efficiency technologies and their commercial deployment in industrial applications

Experience of broader energy efficiency and environmental impacts / circular economy

Understanding of climate policy issues, including climate change mitigation measures.

Strong quantitative analysis capability

Proven high degree of determination to meet customers’ needs

Post-graduate research experience

Preferred:

Masters’ degree in engineering or related discipline

Experience with heat and transport decarbonisation and/or decentralised energy supply and storage technologies and their commercial deployment would be a distinct advantage

Understanding of energy efficiency / renewable energy financial mechanisms

Understanding of the UK/EU energy efficiency / renewable energy policy framework

Working at ICF

London Riverscape (GB75)