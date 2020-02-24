Research Assistants, Energy and Climate, ICF – London

ICF helps its clients to consider the impacts of policy choices on the environment, climate, society, health and the economy. We offer research, analysis and programme management services to policymakers in the UK Government, European Commission and national governments around Europe. We provide decision-makers with evidence on impacts, advice on how policies are working and analysis of the likely effects of proposed policies. Our work involves technical analysis and modelling, including substantial, repeated service work under UK and EC programmes.
Our Energy and Climate team works extensively on improving energy efficiency and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions at national and international level. Our experts work at the intersection of policy and practice, helping government and commercial clients worldwide devise effective energy and climate strategies and deliver implementation programmes.
For example, we are currently working on:
- Technical and economic analysis to underpin energy efficiency incentives
- Ecodesign and labelling regulations for a wide range of energy-using products
- Implementing grant support programmes for industrial energy efficiency and innovative, international climate policy technical assistance
- Implementing financial mechanisms to deploy innovative renewable energy and low carbon technologies at large scale
- Sustainability programmes in industry and commerce
We would like to add two Research Assistants to the Energy and Climate team, to contribute and expand all aspects of our work. This recruitment is for recent graduates with academic research experience.
Responsibilities
Work as part of a team under supervision to:
- Support research, analysis, technical assistance and evaluation projects in the energy sector, focusing on energy efficiency issues
- Engage with stakeholders through both quantitative and qualitative survey and technical-economic analysis tasks
- Maintain appropriate records / uphold quality assurance integrity
- Support business development activities
Basic Qualifications
- Fluency in spoken and written English
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering or related discipline
- Understanding of energy efficiency technologies and their commercial deployment in industrial applications
- Experience of broader energy efficiency and environmental impacts / circular economy
- Understanding of climate policy issues, including climate change mitigation measures.
- Strong quantitative analysis capability
- Proven high degree of determination to meet customers’ needs
- Post-graduate research experience
Preferred:
- Masters’ degree in engineering or related discipline
- Experience with heat and transport decarbonisation and/or decentralised energy supply and storage technologies and their commercial deployment would be a distinct advantage
- Understanding of energy efficiency / renewable energy financial mechanisms
- Understanding of the UK/EU energy efficiency / renewable energy policy framework
London Riverscape (GB75)