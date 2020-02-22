EMEA > German utility Uniper exits European lignite generation business with Schkopau stake sale
German utility Uniper exits European lignite generation business with Schkopau stake sale
Published 10:26 on February 22, 2020 / Last updated at 10:38 on February 22, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Uniper on Friday inked a deal to sell its stake in the 900MW Schkopau power plant to partner Saale Energie, a subsidiary of the Czechia's EPH, with the agreement completing the German utility's exit from European lignite generation.
Uniper on Friday inked a deal to sell its stake in the 900MW Schkopau power plant to partner Saale Energie, a subsidiary of the Czechia’s EPH, with the agreement completing the German utility’s exit from European lignite generation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this. More information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.