Uncertainty swirls over Republican protest to stop Oregon carbon market bill

Published 22:21 on February 21, 2020 / Last updated at 22:21 on February 21, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Democrats are rallying behind Oregon’s WCI-modelled ETS bill ahead of a critical vote next week, as questions arose Friday about whether enough Republicans will follow through with a walkout to stop the legislation.