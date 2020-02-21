UK carbon sales to resume as planned, as ICE publishes 2020 auction calendar

Published 17:55 on February 21, 2020

The UK will resume its EU carbon allowance sales as planned on Mar. 4, auction platform host ICE Futures Europe announced late Friday, with very high per-sale volumes scheduled as the country attempts to monetise all of its unsold 2019 and 2020 supply this year.