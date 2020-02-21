UK carbon sales to resume as planned, as ICE publishes 2020 auction calendar

The UK will resume its EU carbon allowance sales as planned on Mar. 4, auction platform host ICE Futures Europe announced late Friday, with very high per-sale volumes scheduled as the country attempts to monetise all of its unsold 2019 and 2020 supply this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.