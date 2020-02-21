CBL Markets hires APX veteran to lead international carbon operations

Published 15:00 on February 21, 2020

A former employee of US-based offset registry administrator APX Inc will oversee the international expansion of CBL Markets as several global carbon markets seek to launch next year, the trading platform announced Friday.