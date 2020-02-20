NA Markets: RGGI prices rise above 2021 supply trigger, as CCAs inch up ahead of auction

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices this week exceeded the 2021 Emissions Containment Reserve (ECR) trigger price for the second time this year, while California Carbon Allowances (CCA) also increased ahead of the first quarterly sale of 2020.