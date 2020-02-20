UPDATE – US agriculture secretary backs carbon trading, as Trump administration makes rare climate pledge

US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue deviated from Trump administration policies and backed the idea of a carbon market for the rural economy on Thursday, as the Department of Agriculture (USDA) outlined a goal of halving the environmental footprint of the agriculture sector by 2050.