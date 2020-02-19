Washington Policy Manager, Climate Solutions – Seattle

Climate Solutions seeks a smart, innovative Washington Policy Manager with a deep commitment to equitable and just climate and clean energy solutions to further the organization’s mission through concrete program and policy work and building diverse coalitions at the local, state, and regional levels. Under the leadership of Climate Solutions’ Washington Director and in collaboration with the policy team, field team, and communications team, the Policy Manager will spearhead meaningful policies to drive reductions in climate pollution, accelerate the transition to clean energy in Washington, and build broad support for climate action across the region.

As a Northwest-based nonprofit, Climate Solutions’ mission is to accelerate clean energy solutions to the climate crisis. Since 1998, Climate Solutions has pioneered the vision of a thriving, equitable Northwest, powered by clean energy, inspiring the transition to sustainable prosperity across the country and beyond. Climate Solutions advances local, regional, and state action on climate and clean energy through championing transformational policies and market-based innovations; catalyzing powerful partnerships and a diverse movement for action and accountability; and communicating a bold vision for solutions at the scale required by climate science. For more information about Climate Solutions, visit www.climatesolutions.org.

The position is a full-time and exempt, located in the Seattle office and supervised by the Washington Director.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collaborate with other Climate Solutions programs and partner organizations to develop and advance equitable and just policy goals, including research and outreach to subject matter experts, community experts, and other stakeholders to further inform the organization’s policy positions.

Draft materials to support policy and regulatory efforts, including formal comment letters, testimony, and regulatory and legislative proposals. Research, analyze, and prepare campaign and communications materials, including factsheets, briefings, analyses, and blog posts, as assigned, in collaboration with other Climate Solutions team members.

Develop long-term, accountable relationships and inclusive strategies by collaborating with diverse stakeholders, including organizations of color, environmental justice partners, and others who have knowledge of communities’ lived experience of climate impacts and priorities.

Collaborate and create inclusive coalitions with stakeholders, partners, and potential allies to encourage, support, and promote passage of climate, clean energy and clean transportation policies at the local, utility, and state levels.

Represent Climate Solutions among its stakeholders, local and state elected officials, business, and opinion leaders, including doing public presentations, participating in public forums, and testifying at hearings.

Develop and maintain relationships with policy makers, partner organizations, stakeholders, and other influential groups and individuals who can support the passage of clean energy and climate change legislation.

Lead and track Climate Solutions’ engagement in multiple policy and campaign activities, managing calendars, deadlines and participation from other staff and stakeholders.

Build and maintain a high level of expertise and credibility in assigned areas of responsibility.

Incorporate Climate Solutions’ Equity, Diversity and Inclusion commitments and Climate Solutions’ values into all aspects of the job.

Meet staff reporting deadlines for program, development, and administrative tasks.

Additional duties may be assigned within the course of the work.

Position requires frequent travel to Olympia and across the Central Puget Sound, with occasional travel statewide and to Oregon.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Expertise or experience with policies, technologies, and trends to advance equitable and just climate, transportation, and/or clean energy policy.

Ability to understand, learn, analyze, and communicate complex technical information to diverse expert and lay audiences, including legislative and regulatory policy in energy, transportation, buildings, and other sectors.

Knowledge of how climate change, climate policy, and mitigation strategies impact different communities, especially communities of color, workers, low-income communities, and people from different geographic backgrounds.

Experience working with diverse communities to create policy, especially on energy, transportation and climate.

Ability to quickly learn and integrate the goals, activities, and accomplishments of stakeholders in the climate change and clean energy movement.

Familiarity and facility with a range of written and electronic communications tools, including social media and email communications.

Ability to draft materials targeted to a wide variety of audiences, including local elected officials, legislators, activists, labor and business leaders, and coalition partners.

Flexibility and desire to work with a team and independently.

Ability to set priorities and manage multiple short‐term and long‐term projects simultaneously.

Collaborative and inclusive in your approach to your work and in your relationships with your colleagues.

Fluency with Microsoft Windows and Office Software, including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and specialized software applications in a network environment.

Strong commitment to the mission and vision of Climate Solutions.

Preferred Experience:

Three years of experience working in advocacy and policy spaces, with a preference for experience advancing climate, clean energy and/or clean transportation policy goals.

Experience with, and knowledge of, state and local politics and the legislative and/or utility or regulatory processes in Washington State.

A demonstrated commitment to racial justice and the urgency of confronting institutional racism and inequity within our systems. A demonstrated commitment to equity and inclusion as organizational practice and culture.

REMUNERATION

This is an exempt position and the minimum salary is $68,000 with the potential for a higher salary based on previous experience. We also offer generous benefits, including medical, dental, six weeks of paid leave (accrued annually), flexible holidays, and retirement.

Benefits

Fully paid (for the employee) medical, dental, vision, long-term disability, and term-life coverage. Six weeks of paid leave accrued over the year. Flexible holidays. 401K and sabbatical. Level of Language Proficiency Proficient in English, both verbally and in writing. How to Apply employment@climatesolutions.org http://www.climatesolutions.org TO APPLY Email a résumé in PDF format to employment@climatesolutions.org. There is no need to include a cover letter, and one will not be considered as part of your application.

Please put WASHINGTON POLICY MANAGER and YOUR NAME as the subject line of the email and label the resume with your first and last name.

In the body of the email, please let us know how you found out about the position.

This position is open until filled, but priority review will be given to candidates who have submitted their applications by Monday, March 16th, 2020. Applications received after that date may be reviewed in a second round.

Climate Solutions is committed to equal opportunity in employment and promotion for all qualified persons without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, military or veteran status, the presence of any sensory, mental or physical disability, pregnancy and childbirth, family responsibilities, or any other basis protected by applicable laws, regulations, or guidelines relating to discrimination in employment.