Analysts elevate WCI price forecasts on lower fuel sector abatement, PG&E’s return

Published 21:00 on February 19, 2020 / Last updated at 01:07 on February 20, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

More modest GHG reductions expected in California’s transportation sector and utility Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) anticipated involvement in 2020 auctions will lead WCI carbon prices higher than previously estimated this year, analysts said Wednesday.