California senator calls on state agency to address cap-and-trade surplus

Published 15:22 on February 19, 2020 / Last updated at 00:56 on February 20, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB should address the growing oversupply of compliance instruments in the state’s WCI-linked ETS to ensure it remains on course to hit its long-term climate goal, a state senator said Tuesday.