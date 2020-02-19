CP Daily: Wednesday February 19, 2020

— COMING FEB. 25: Carbon Fast Forward – Manchester —

TOP STORIES

Poland has proposed eliminating free carbon allowance allocations for aircraft operators covered by the EU ETS and wants to implement full auctioning for the sector, according to a document seen by Carbon Pulse.

The process to restart the UK’s suspended EU carbon allowance auctions has not yet been completed, the British government announced late Wednesday, adding that it still intends to resume sales on Mar. 4.

AMERICAS

More modest GHG reductions expected in California’s transportation sector and utility Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) anticipated involvement in 2020 auctions will lead WCI carbon prices higher than previously estimated this year, analysts said Wednesday.

California regulator ARB should address the growing oversupply of compliance instruments in the state’s cap-and-trade programme to ensure it remains on course to hit its long-term climate goal, a prominent state senator said Tuesday.

Large stationary emitters regulated under Alberta’s outgoing Carbon Competitiveness Incentive Regulation (CCIR) are expected to surrender a similar number of offsets as the prior year at the upcoming March compliance deadline, government officials said Wednesday.

EMEA

A ‘just transition’ away from coal is possible by 2030 in three of the European regions most reliant on the fossil fuel, a new analysis has found.

Low-cost airline EasyJet, luxury department store Harrods, and a renowned British architect were among those to be penalised this month for violating the rules of the EU ETS, as the UK government issued its largest batch of non-compliance fines to date.

EUAs extended their four-week high above €25 on Wednesday as markets lifted on mounting hopes that the Covid-19 coronavirus is receding, even as traders await news of the UK’s resumed auction schedule.

ASIA PACIFIC

Economic disruptions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China has reduced the country’s CO2 emissions by about quarter in the short term, an analyst said Wednesday, though that cut could be more than offset by the way the economy bounces back.

—————————————————

BITE-SIZED UPDATES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

A walk to remember? – All but one of Oregon’s House Republicans boycotted Tuesday night’s House session, in what could be a precursor to a second consecutive GOP walkout to protest the state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade legislation. Although Democratic leaders agreed to temporarily hold the carbon market bill this week to allow for more input in the lower chamber, that did not satisfy the House Republicans, who said they needed to slow down the pace of the 35-day 2020 lawmaking session to fully vet the legislation. That left Democrats a member shy of the two-thirds quorum necessary to conduct legislative business, a feature of Oregon’s constitution that GOP senators used last year to flee the state and help sink the 2019 version of the cap-and-trade bill. (The Oregonian)

Answering the ‘Q’ – The US Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday issued long-awaited guidance for investors and developers to take advantage of the expanded ‘45Q’ federal tax credits for carbon capture and storage (CCS) passed by Congress in 2018. Developers, advocacy groups, and companies wanting to cash in on the new credit have complained that their projects have been held up because it’s taken the IRS more than two years to release guidance – leaving millions of investment dollars on the sidelines. The IRS notice also said it anticipates issuing further guidance in the near future on issues regarding geological storage to utilisation to recapture of the credit. (Bloomberg Tax)

Target practice – The Canadian and Albertan governments should define and enforce oilsands emissions sector targets for 2030 and 2050 with five-year increments, as growth in the carbon-intensive industry threatens the country’s climate goals, according to a new report from think-tank Pembina Institute published Wednesday. Despite recent improvements in emissions intensity per barrel, absolute CO2 output from the sector could continue spiking and represent 22% of Canada’s carbon budget in 2030. As a result, Pembina called on the federal and provincial governments to establish strong regulations to decarbonise the industry, support an innovation ecosystem to deliver breakthrough technologies, improve emissions monitoring and reporting, and appoint transparent and independent energy regulations at both administrative levels. Meanwhile, federal environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson is tying the approval of the proposed Teck oilsands mine in Alberta to the conservative province’s high GHG output and lack of enforcement of its 100-Mt cap on oilsands emissions, The Globe and Mail reports ($). The C$20-bln project has been the subject of intense controversy between Alberta politicians and environmental groups, and a federal cabinet decision on it is expected by the end of the month, though Wilkinson previously said Ottawa can postpone its ruling.

Policy pains – The Australian dollar could find long term relief from cyclical downturns if the country’s government decides to take climate change seriously, according to ABN Amro Bank NV. The Dutch bank expects the country’s focus to turn toward environmental policies after wildfires wreak havoc on the economy and hurt the currency. A switch to a greener economy could alter the fundamental performance of the Aussie dollar, making it less driven by global risk sentiment, says its senior foreign-exchange strategist Georgette Boele. “The character of the Australian dollar could change if the government makes climate policy and reaching the Paris Agreement more of a priority,” she said in a note to clients. “The Australian dollar will probably become less cyclical, less commodity-driven, and less dependent on the state of the Chinese economy and more driven by the state of the domestic economy.”

Balkan transition – EU member prospect North Macedonia’s plans to transform an ageing coal mine into two solar power plants is an excellent example of how coal regions can be profitably transformed, according to the Energy Community, the international body established by the EU and nine aspiring member states to promote closer energy ties. A tender seeking investors for the project runs until May 8. See Carbon Pulse’s analysis on how the EU’s southeastern neighbours are studying moves towards carbon pricing on the path to EU integration. (Reuters)

Ship happens – The EU should to take the lead to clean up shipping’s carbon footprint as the UN’s IMO has failed at global level, according to Sort Your Ship Out, a new coalition of shipping-focused climate activists. The group gathered outside the EU Parliament today where the cross-party industry committee began talks to amend the bloc’s current emissions auditing regime. (Splash)

And finally… The bees’ needs – A new study by researchers at the University of Sussex raises fears that bees and other flying pollinators may struggle in the higher and more frequent winds caused by global warming. The bees, which usually feed on wild flowers after leaving their hives in the campus gardens, were lured into the shed with sugar water feeders in the researchers’ study. Only one bee was allowed in at a time, and their visits to artificial flowers were videoed and timed under different fan speeds, which mimicked calm and windy days. The movement of air from the fans made them much more hesitant to take off from a flower, with time taken ranging from an initial 0.05 seconds to 54 seconds. One possible reason for the wind causing hesitancy was that small increases in wind speed reduced the bees’ body temperature, so they require longer to warm up the flight muscles required to take off. (The Guardian)

