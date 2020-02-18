Senior Expert on Emissions Trading System, GOPA – Belgium

Join our team
Implementing diverse projects in transition and developing countries and thus contributing to a “better tomorrow” is our business. With a turnover of EUR 70 million and 150 permanent staff members, GOPA Consultants is one of the leading consulting companies in the field of International Cooperation. For more than 50 years, we have been implementing projects successfully on behalf of national and international institutions; for example, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and the European Union (EU). Topics are manifold, ranging from the improvement of education for the young, through public administration reform and the support of democratisation, to measures of climate change adaptation.
Are you are looking for an international working environment? Do you feel comfortable in a lively team with level hierarchies? Are you customer-oriented and a fast thinker? Then we should get to know each other.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced professional, we look forward to receiving your application, stating your earliest possible commencement date and salary expectations. Click here!
Key expert 3: Senior expert on Emissions Trading System, Belgium
The project will support the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change in the Western Balkans and Turkey and help their transition towards the low emissions and climate-resilient economy. This will be done by supporting climate policy and legislative development across sectors, especially the work on the integrated climate and energy action plans as well as an increased climate mainstreaming that will allow IPA II beneficiaries to fulfil their international and the EU acquis requirements.
– As a minimum, a relevant university degree, preferably with an MSc, or equivalent, in environmental sciences or economics or other related field.
– Excellent fluency in written and spoken English; required ability to travel to beneficiaries; knowledge of one of the languages of the beneficiary will be an asset.
– As a minimum, relevant EU ETS experience, with a good overview of duties and responsibilities of competent authorities, ETS operators and verifiers under the emissions trading.
– As a minimum high quality analytical and document drafting skills, which can be demonstrated by reference to a recent (the previous 2 years) report that he/she has authored.
– As a minimum demonstrable skills in carrying out similar assignments.
General professional experience
– demonstrable experience of at least 5 years of relevant professional experience, related to the subject matter of the current contract out of which at least 3 years of relevant experience in the Western Balkan beneficiaries and Turkey and/or the EU Member States.
– demonstrable deep knowledge and very good understanding of the EU environment and climate acquis and of the EU integration process.
Specific professional experience
– A minimum of 5 years of experience in jobs requiring a deep knowledge of EU climate acquis related to emissions trading, and particularly monitoring, reporting and verifying of GHG emissions within the EU ETS from a point of view of competent authorities, ETS installation operators and verifiers.
– A minimum of 5 years of experience in implementation and/or enforcement related to a range of topics of the EU climate acquis.
All experts must be independent and free from conflicts of interest in the responsibilities they take on.
Duration: The expected implementation period for the Services is 36 months. Individual duration of missions to be determined.
Location: The Team Leader and key experts shall be based in Brussels with regular travels to the region.
Interested experts are requested to send their signed privacy declaration and CV (see formats attached) to friederike.lambrecht@gopa.de.
Please note that only experts with the above-mentioned professional skills and experiences will be contacted