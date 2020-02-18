Senior Expert on Emissions Trading System, GOPA – Belgium

Join our team

Implementing diverse projects in transition and developing countries and thus contributing to a “better tomorrow” is our business. With a turnover of EUR 70 million and 150 permanent staff members, GOPA Consultants is one of the leading consulting companies in the field of International Cooperation. For more than 50 years, we have been implementing projects successfully on behalf of national and international institutions; for example, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and the European Union (EU). Topics are manifold, ranging from the improvement of education for the young, through public administration reform and the support of democratisation, to measures of climate change adaptation.

Jobs at our headquarters (student assistants, interns and permanent jobs)

Are you are looking for an international working environment? Do you feel comfortable in a lively team with level hierarchies? Are you customer-oriented and a fast thinker? Then we should get to know each other.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced professional, we look forward to receiving your application, stating your earliest possible commencement date and salary expectations. Click here!

Jobs for experts only

For positions for experts, please use the filtering function below and apply to the email addresses specified in each job offer.