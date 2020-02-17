LCFS Market: California prices retreat as hedging activity increases

Published 16:55 on February 17, 2020 / Last updated at 16:55 on February 17, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits have receded from record highs last week to near a three-week low, while market participants ramped up trade in futures contracts further out on the curve on ICE and Nodal Exchange.