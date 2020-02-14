US Carbon Pricing Roundup for week ending Feb. 14, 2020

Published 22:37 on February 14, 2020 / Last updated at 22:46 on February 14, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including developments in Pennsylvania, California, and Montana.