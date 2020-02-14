Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Jakarta

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Global Issues Team
Main purpose of job:
To coordinate British Embassy Jakarta work to combat climate change and catalyse low carbon development, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020 (80%). To support the UK Mission to ASEAN in working with ASEAN on climate change issues (20%).
Roles and responsibilities / what will the jobholder be expected to achieve?:
- To coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for Indonesia, working closely with colleagues working on sustainable development, climate change, economics, politics, prosperity, trade, and communications.
- This will include ensuring the delivery of COP26 objectives that support long-term decarbonisation and resilience objectives in Indonesia including clean growth, energy transition, transport, nature-based solutions and green finance.
- To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Indonesia, advising on local sensitivities and Government of Indonesia priorities, and briefing for ministers and senior officials.
- To liaise with officials in the Indonesian government (Ministry of Environment and Forests; Ministry of Energy; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others) on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.
- To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society representatives.
- To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in Indonesia. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required.
- To use understanding of ASEAN and its climate change position to assess how and where the UK can influence and corral further support for our COP26 objectives, working with the regional team based in Singapore
- To identify potential areas for UK-ASEAN collaboration ahead of COP26, working with the regional team in Singapore
- To hold a corporate responsibility objective on crisis; learning and development; people issues; or other relevant areas.
Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed):
- Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.
- Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.
- The British Embassy has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work
Additional Information:
- Some evening and weekend work is required on occasion. Embassy Standard Terms and Conditions apply and provide for time outside of working hours to be compensated through Time-of-in-Lieu;
- The job involves travel, including to the UK, regionally and within Indonesia. A willingness and ability to travel is required;
- Fluent written and spoken English and Bahasa Indonesia (minimum level required C1 under the CEFRL (or equivalent).
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
- Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field.
8 March 2020
C4 (L)
Full-time, Fixed term, with possibility of renewal
39.5
Asia Pacific
Indonesia
Jakarta
British Embassy
1
24,239,195
27 April 2020
The British Embassy/Consulate offers a competitive remuneration package including:
- Annual leave entitlement of 25 days per year
- Medical benefit (medical insurance)
- Access to extensive learning and development opportunities
No accommodation or relocation expenses are payable in connection with this position.
Employment offers are subject to successful clearance of pre-employment checks. In relation to this, the successful candidate will need to arrange for his/her own Police Certificate.
The Embassy has an active L&D Committee which works hard to provide a comprehensive L&D offer. There are a wide range of options available for personal development including training courses, coaching and mentoring, job-shadowing, presentations and learning sets. Staff have access to a wide variety of online resources through the Diplomatic Academy and Civil Service Learning. Staff are strongly encouraged to take advantage of all the available opportunities. The job-holder will be required to take some specific training courses related to their role. All new staff undertake a workplace induction and there are a number of mandatory e-learning courses covering areas such as diversity, health and safety, and information management.
Please note that the deadline for applications is 23:55 on the day mentioned in the above field “Application deadline”.
We advise you to allow enough time to complete and submit your full application, since only applications completed and submitted before the deadline will be considered.
Please be aware that the deadline for submitting applications is considered to be the time zone for the country where the vacancy has arisen.
The start date mentioned in the job advert is a tentative start date and the successful candidate will be required to undergo security vetting procedures. Any offer of employment will be subject to the candidate achieving suitable clearances.