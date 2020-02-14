Climate Change Policy Manager, British Embassy – Jakarta

Main purpose of job:

To coordinate British Embassy Jakarta work to combat climate change and catalyse low carbon development, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020 (80%). To support the UK Mission to ASEAN in working with ASEAN on climate change issues (20%).

Roles and responsibilities / what will the jobholder be expected to achieve?:

To coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for Indonesia, working closely with colleagues working on sustainable development, climate change, economics, politics, prosperity, trade, and communications.

This will include ensuring the delivery of COP26 objectives that support long-term decarbonisation and resilience objectives in Indonesia including clean growth, energy transition, transport, nature-based solutions and green finance.

To coordinate with Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Indonesia, advising on local sensitivities and Government of Indonesia priorities, and briefing for ministers and senior officials.

To liaise with officials in the Indonesian government (Ministry of Environment and Forests; Ministry of Energy; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others) on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Heads of Mission) and Ministers.

To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states, provinces), representatives of businesses, and civil society representatives.

To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in Indonesia. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required.

To use understanding of ASEAN and its climate change position to assess how and where the UK can influence and corral further support for our COP26 objectives, working with the regional team based in Singapore

To identify potential areas for UK-ASEAN collaboration ahead of COP26, working with the regional team in Singapore

To hold a corporate responsibility objective on crisis; learning and development; people issues; or other relevant areas.

Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed):

Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.

Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.

The British Embassy has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work

Additional Information: