Climate Analyst, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) – London

This is a exciting role for Analyst – Climate. The CIFF Climate team is driven by a vision of a climate-safe future for today’s children and future generations. We support the urgent global transition to a zero-carbon society. We are committed to strategies that get to the heart of the greatest climate challenges and are willing to support new approaches to accelerate action and the step-change in ambition required to keep global warming below 1.5 deg C.

CIFF has a growing climate portfolio that includes clean energy transition through reforms in the power sector; cooling and energy efficiency; solutions for clean air; and climate policy. New initiatives related to transport decarbonization; low carbon agriculture and ecosystem restoration; climate finance and disclosure; and industrial decarbonization.

This role is fast-paced and incredibly diverse. You will have the opportunity to work on a wide portfolio of climate change mitigation programmes across a number sectors and/or geographies. You will provide programme management overview, an oversight of administrative and research support, with the opportunity to manage and lead your own grants and partnerships.

CIFF is one of the largest philanthropic funders both in international development and climate change mitigation and offers a broad range of opportunities to work with leading experts in their fields as well as ongoing learning and development opportunities including a personal allowance to be spent on any relevant career training every year. Your contribution will be integral to supporting CIFF and our partners – some of the best climate actors in the field – to deliver CIFF’s ambitious climate agenda.

If you have the following please apply now:

A relevant Masters level degree (e.g. Climate, Environment, International Policy or Political Science) with excellent quantitative and qualitative analytical skills

Gained some experience working in a climate focussed organisation and looking to take that experience further.

Experience multitasking and managing priorities to competing deadlines, thrives on diversity of a role.

Strong communication skills and excellent oral and written English required, additional language skills an asset (Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish are of particular value)

Track record of managing many relationships internally and externally with partners, grantees, government departments, policy think tanks, research institutions and other donor organisations.

Familiarity with advocacy or capacity building

Track record of strong interpersonal skills and working well as a team player

Approach situations strategically, methodically and with a high degree of rigour

Entrepreneurial mindset, highly adaptive and energetic

Capacity to work in a range of cultural and socio-economic contexts

Able to travel internationally and willing to work flexible hours

APPLY HERE