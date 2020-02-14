US airline Delta sets out international CO2 neutrality goal that minimises offsets use

US-based Delta Air Lines announced Friday that it will achieve carbon neutrality from its global business starting in March, but the company said it would limit its reliance on offsets in the long-run.

The $1-billion commitment over the next decade will see the Atlanta-headquartered company become the first airline to compensate for all of its international air- and ground-based emissions, Delta said in a news release.

“We are on a journey, and though we don’t have all the answers today, we know that our scale, along with investments of time, talent and resources will bring meaningful impact to the planet and ensure the sustainability of our business for decades to come,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement Friday.

SELF-RELIANCE?

As part of its approach, Delta said it would invest in carbon removal opportunities through forestry, wetland restoration, grassland conversion, marine and soil capture, and other negative emission technologies.

However, the airliner added that it would be “minimising reliance on today’s limited carbon offset markets” to achieve its target.

To that end, Delta said it would allocate some of its $1-billion commitment into a dedicated investment vehicle that will help it achieve CO2 neutrality.

The company previously set a voluntary goal of capping its emissions at 2012 levels, and it has purchased 12 million offsets since that time.

Most recently, the company aimed to buy nearly 3.3 mln credits against its 2018 CO2 output, equating to 8% of its total Scope 1-3 emissions of 41 Mt for that year, according to Delta’s Corporate Responsibility Report.

Delta’s total CO2 emissions have declined by 11% from 2005 levels, but still rose nearly 2% in 2018 from the prior year.

No specific projects or price levels for offsets were given as part of Friday’s announcement, though Delta’s 2018 CDP response provides some insight into its procurement strategy.

The airliner purchased 2.5 mln credits from the following projects and registries against its 2017 emissions:

A natural gas power plant construction project in China, registered under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS): 1.3 mln offsets

A mixture of VCS REDD forestry projects from Latin America and Africa: 577,000

A mixture of VCS wind projects from China and India: 475,000

A Chinese wind project under the UN Clean Development Mechanism (CDM): 135,000

A CDM Chilean biomass power plant: 60,000

A Gold Standard Rwandan cookstoves project: 3,200

A Climate Action Reserve (CAR) landfill gas project in the US: 2,500

Delta’s past activity could also shed light on its potential purchases under UN aviation body ICAO’s global offsetting mechanism CORSIA, which sets out carbon neutral growth from international air travel from 2021.

All four of the programmes that Delta utilised to offset its 2017 emissions have applied for CORSIA eligibility, with the ICAO Council expected to issue a decision on those candidates in March.

As CORSIA’s start date for its three-year pilot phase begins next year, some offsets sellers and platforms urged airlines to start their buying well in advance of the ICAO programme’s initial 2025 compliance deadline to guard against rising carbon prices worldwide.

Delta’s commitment follows an increasing trend among airlines to compensate for their growing contribution to climate change, with the UK’s EasyJet having pledged in November to offset the fuel emissions from all its flights.

US competitor JetBlue also last month said it would start purchasing carbon credits from July to offset CO2 output from its domestic flights.

OTHER MEASURES

In addition to offsets and CO2 neutrality investment vehicles, Delta said it would reduce its carbon footprint through decreased jet fuel usage and improved efficiency.

The company also said it would engage in an ambitious fleet renewal programme, improve flight operations, reduce weight, and increase the development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs).

Recently, Delta signed partnership and SAF offtake agreements with Northwest Advanced Bio-fuels and Gevo.

SAFs form another compliance option for airlines under CORSIA, though some cost roughly 30 times more than existing carbon-cutting projects.

Delta operates 5,500 daily flights to over 300 destinations worldwide.

