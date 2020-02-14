India’s cKinetics acquires carbon market data firm CaliforniaCarbon.info

Published 16:34 on February 14, 2020

Delhi-based sustainability advisory firm cKinetics has acquired carbon market news and data platform CaliforniaCarbon.info, Carbon Pulse has learned.