NZ Market: NZUs extend losses as profit-taking, panic-selling continue

Published 09:01 on February 14, 2020 / Last updated at 09:01 on February 14, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances suffered their fifth consecutive day of losses on Friday, as the spread between the fixed price option and current spot prices continued to tempt emitters to offload NZUs.