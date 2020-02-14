Adviser (Public Policy), The Australian Industry Group – Melbourne

The Australian Industry Group (“Ai Group”), is the most influential industry organisation nationally, representing thousands of businesses across a range of diverse sectors and locations. We provide comprehensive advice and assistance to help our members run their businesses more effectively and competitively. We engage with policy makers and the public on many policy issues to deliver better outcomes for industry and Australia as a whole. Most relevantly for this role, we are a strong and constructive voice in national debates on climate, energy and environment policy.

Reporting to the Principal National Adviser and based in Melbourne, you will be responsible for delivering high quality research, analysis, advice, advocacy and engagement to your colleagues, Ai Group Members, Government and the wider community.

This role involves:

• Policy areas impacting industry including climate, energy, environment and other issues as required

• Timely, accurate and astute advice, both regular and as needed

• Contribution to original policy research

• Engaging with member businesses to gather views, relay information, and help deliver industry forums;

• Engaging with Government and other policy stakeholders to advocate and coordinate on behalf of industry

• Engaging within Ai Group to maximise the value of policy work, ensure member needs are met, and grow membership

To succeed in this varied and challenging role you will have:

• At least one year’s experience in a public policy role, including policy-making, analysis or advocacy

• Tertiary qualifications in a relevant field, including (but not limited to) political science, law, or economics

• Comfort with stakeholder engagement, particularly with industry and government

• Familiarity with Australian public policy issues, structures and stakeholders, particularly climate, energy and environment

• Comfort with qualitative and quantitative analysis of diverse information sources

• Ability to rapidly write accurate, concise and persuasive documents tailored to the needs of different audiences

• A collaborative, constructive, professional, team-based approach.

• Comfort with a Microsoft software environment, particularly Word and Excel, and with professional use of social media

What we offer:

• A collaborative, supportive and enthusiastic team

• Exposure to a broad range of industries and issues

• Flexible working arrangements

• Extensive training and professional development

• A competitive remuneration package

• An attractive Health & Wellbeing program

How to Apply

If you believe you have the passion and skills to succeed in this role, please submit your application including a cover letter and your resume.

Ai Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer, we strive to create an inclusive environment for all our employees. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply to any of our vacant positions. We promote flexible ways of working including part-time, talk to us about flexible working arrangements.