RFS Market: RINs hit year-highs on reports of compliance waiver negotiation

Published 22:54 on February 13, 2020

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices continued their recent bull run this week as reports surfaced that the EPA will meet with Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) stakeholders over possible changes to the programme’s compliance waiver process, a response to a significant court decision last month.