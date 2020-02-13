Job Postings > Sourcing Manager, First Climate Markets – Bad Vilbel, Germany

Position: Sourcing Manager Duty Station: Bad Vilbel, Hessen, Germany Deadline for Application: 31 March 2020

Experience Requirements: The ideal candidate has a relevant academic background (environmental sciences, engineering, sustainability) and 2-3 years experience in carbon markets or a related sector. He or she has a solid understanding of emission reduction projects and is comfortable communicating with counterparties globally. Fluency in English is required.

Contact
Email: careers@firstclimate.com

Links
Job Announcement: https://www.firstclimate.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/FirstClimate_JobOffer_Sourcing-Manager-Emission-Reduction-Projects_20191217_DLI.pdf
Organization’s Website: https://www.firstclimate.com/en/

