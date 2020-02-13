Sourcing Manager, First Climate Markets – Bad Vilbel, Germany

Position: Sourcing Manager
Duty Station: Bad Vilbel, Hessen, Germany
Deadline for Application: 31 March 2020
Experience Requirements: The ideal candidate has a relevant academic background (environmental sciences, engineering, sustainability) and 2-3 years experience in carbon markets or a related sector. He or she has a solid understanding of emission reduction projects and is comfortable communicating with counterparties globally. Fluency in English is required.
