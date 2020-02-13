Job Postings > Programme Director, Climate and Sustainability, Overseas Development Institute (ODI) – London

Published 17:28 on February 13, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:28 on February 13, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Position: Programme Director, Climate and Sustainability Duty Station: London, England, UK Deadline for Application: 28 February 2020

Experience Requirements:
 A degree and post-graduate qualification in a relevant discipline.
Extensive knowledge of key issues and organisations involved in climate change mitigation, sustainable energy and natural resource use.
Technical experience with climate change mitigation and energy transitions (esp. in LDC’s ), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s new Paris Agreement, renewable and clean energy, policy and governance are advantages.
Ablility to manage research, analysis and syntheses activities, and identify proposals and options to enhance support for the transition to a net zero sustainable world.
Recognition as a thought leader in a relevant topic.
Significant knowledge and experience of programme management.
Building and management of a high performance team.

Contact
Email: humanresources@odi.org.uk

Links
Job Announcement: https://isw.changeworknow.co.uk/odi/vms/e/careers/positions/bcLt5OTMHezz0tCYRjMrZV
Organization’s Website: http://www.odi.org

