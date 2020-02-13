Sustainability Consultant, Vertis Environmental Finance – Madrid

Organization: Vertis Environmental Finance
Position: Sustainability Consultant
Duty Station: Madrid, Spain
Deadline for Application: 15 March 2020
Term: Full-time, unlimited contract
Experience Requirements:
• 2-5 years of professional experience in renewable energy, climate change and/or sustainability services
• Demonstrated experience in the technical delivery of one or more of the following: carbon footprint calculations, product lifecycle assessments, GAP analysis, mitigation strategies, insetting, CDP, SBTi, ESG, or other offsetting/ sustainability services
• Demonstrated results in customer facing, sales or procurement oriented roles related to carbon markets (compliance or voluntary)
• Good sales and presentation skills to create actionable proposals for our clients
• Good with people, ability to make easy conversations and build strong relationships
• Prior entrepreneurial experience is a big plus
• University Bachelor or Master’s degree in Economics, Business Administration, Environmental Sciences or related degrees
• Excellent English, another European language is a plus
Contact
Name: Monika Gawlowicz
Email: monika.gawlowicz@vertis.com
Links
Job Announcement: https://vertis.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=35