Sustainability Consultant, Vertis Environmental Finance – Madrid

Organization: Vertis Environmental Finance

Position: Sustainability Consultant

Duty Station: Madrid, Spain



Term: Full-time, unlimited contract

Experience Requirements:

• 2-5 years of professional experience in renewable energy, climate change and/or sustainability services

• Demonstrated experience in the technical delivery of one or more of the following: carbon footprint calculations, product lifecycle assessments, GAP analysis, mitigation strategies, insetting, CDP, SBTi, ESG, or other offsetting/ sustainability services

• Demonstrated results in customer facing, sales or procurement oriented roles related to carbon markets (compliance or voluntary)

• Good sales and presentation skills to create actionable proposals for our clients

• Good with people, ability to make easy conversations and build strong relationships

• Prior entrepreneurial experience is a big plus

• University Bachelor or Master’s degree in Economics, Business Administration, Environmental Sciences or related degrees

• Excellent English, another European language is a plus

Contact

Name: Monika Gawlowicz

Email: monika.gawlowicz@vertis.com

Links

Job Announcement: https://vertis.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=35