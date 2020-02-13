Carbon Credit Sourcing Manager, Vertis Environmental Finance – Madrid

Organization: Vertis Environmental Finance
Position: Carbon Credit Sourcing Manager
Duty Station: Madrid, Spain
Deadline for Application: 15 March 2020
Term: Full-time, unlimited contract
Experience Requirements:
• 3+ years of professional experience in 360 project management, sourcing and/or credit issuance under CDM, VCS or Gold Standard
• Good familiarity with climate change, GHG accounting, emission reduction projects, carbon footprinting
• You have a demonstrable experience building relationships and are comfortable communicating with counterparties globally
• Ability to solve problems independently, prior entrepreneurial experience is a plus
• Relevant academic background in Environmental Sciences, Engineering, or Sustainability
• Excellent English, another European language is a plus
• European national or holder of a valid work permit
Contact
Name: Monika Gawlowicz
Email: monika.gawlowicz@vertis.com
Links
Job Announcement: https://vertis.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=36