Carbon Credit Sourcing Manager, Vertis Environmental Finance – Madrid

Published 17:05 on February 13, 2020

Position: Carbon Credit Sourcing Manager Duty Station: Madrid, Spain Deadline for Application: 15 March 2020

Organization: Vertis Environmental Finance
Position: Carbon Credit Sourcing Manager
Duty Station: Madrid, Spain
Deadline for Application: 15 March 2020

Term: Full-time, unlimited contract
Experience Requirements:
• 3+ years of professional experience in 360 project management, sourcing and/or credit issuance under CDM, VCS or Gold Standard
• Good familiarity with climate change, GHG accounting, emission reduction projects, carbon footprinting
• You have a demonstrable experience building relationships and are comfortable communicating with counterparties globally
• Ability to solve problems independently, prior entrepreneurial experience is a plus
• Relevant academic background in Environmental Sciences, Engineering, or Sustainability
• Excellent English, another European language is a plus
• European national or holder of a valid work permit

Contact

Name: Monika Gawlowicz
Email: monika.gawlowicz@vertis.com

Links

Job Announcement: https://vertis.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=36

