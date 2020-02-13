Policy Analyst, Climate Change and Environment, UNDP – Phnom Penh

Agency: UNDP

Title: Policy Analyst (Climate Change and Environment)

Job ID: 28773

Practice Area – Job Family: Environment and Energy

Vacancy End Date: (Midnight New York, USA) 26/02/2020

Duty Station: Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Education & Work Experience: I-Master’s Level Degree – 2 year(s) experience

Languages – Required: English, Khmer

Grade: NOB

Vacancy Type: FTA Local

Posting Type: External

Bureau: Asia & the Pacific

Contract Duration: 1 year with possibility for extension

Qualified female candidate are strongly encouraged to apply.

Background

UNDP Country Offices are receiving an increasing number of requests for providing technical assistance for tackling challenges related to climate change and environmental issues.

UNDP has played an important role assisting countries to access and deliver climate change financing, as implementing agency of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), Adaptation Fund, and Green Climate Fund (GCF), and by delivering initiatives including Cambodia Climate Change Alliance, UN REDD, Forest Carbon Partnership Facility project. Yet at the same time, UNDP must further strengthen its policy advisory capacity in climate change adaptation and mitigation, disaster risk reduction (DRR) and other priority environmental issues.

The Policy Analyst (Climate Change and Environment) will be fully integrated in the community of practice of climate change advisors and experts already working at national, regional and HQ levels. It is expected that workplans and priorities will be fully aligned with corporate global and regional goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under supervision of the Environmental Policy Specialist (Policy and Innovation) and overall guidance of the Assistant Resident Representative (Policy and Innovation), the Policy Analyst (Climate Change and Environment) will:

Support the policy arrangement on climate change adaptation and mitigation, disaster risk reduction (DRR) and other priority environmental issues;

Support strategic partnerships, and resource mobilization on climate change, DRR and other environmental issues;

Manage knowledge and disseminate information on climate change, DRR and environmental portfolio and projects;

Support UNDP in the process of integrating climate change in UNDAF and UN-wide approach on climate change.

1. Support the policy arrangement on climate change adaptation and mitigation, disaster risk reduction (DRR) and other priority environmental issues:

Support CO team as well as projects in its engagement in climate change, DRR and environment policy dialogue at national level with key partners – including key line ministries, donors, NGOs, private sector, and civil society on preparing for the post-2015 institutional and financial regime, using technical guidance available at the regional and global level and ensuring consistency with international climate policy guidance provided by Regional Hub (Bangkok) and HQ;

Conduct desk reviews, research and provide analytical inputs on national low-carbon, climate – resilient development strategies and plans and review of the sector policies building on and ensuring consistency with international climate policy guidance provided by the Regional Hub (Bangkok) and HQ;

Support the preparation of analytical documents and background information for the national and international climate change policy debates within the overarching UNDP climate change policy framework and CO priorities;

Develop policies and institutions that will address the country problems and needs in collaboration with the government and other strategic partners;

Organize trainings for the operations/projects staff on programme issues;

As requested, provide inputs to UNDP senior management on all climate related policy and other relevant environmental issues and also provide support to implement adaptation programmes at the local level;

Promote cross practice collaboration (poverty, governance, CPR, gender, capacity development) within UNDP as well as within the UN system.

2. Support strategic partnerships, and resource mobilization on climate change, DRR and other environmental issues:

Coordinate and oversee the arrangements of stakeholder consultations and meetings at national and district level, including across relevant sectors and ensure follow-up from meetings and consultations with key stakeholders;

Maintain and strengthen strategic and thematic partnership with key stakeholders, particularly government, donors, other UN agencies, and the private sector to identify opportunities, formulate initiatives with maximum impacts and efficiency, minimize duplication of efforts and reduce transaction costs;

Identify opportunities for strengthening partnership with key stakeholders on climate change under the guidance of the country office and in collaboration with Regional Hub (Bangkok) and HQ;

Lead resource mobilization efforts of the government on climate change and environment, through increasing knowledge of Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and climate change specific financing mechanisms, (including Green Climate Fund and others) and identifying areas where UNDP can support;

Design and formulation of CO programme and projects within the area of responsibility, translating UNDP’s priorities into local interventions;

Initiation of a project, presentation of the project to Project Appraisal Committee (PAC), entering project into Atlas, finalization of contribution agreement; determination of required revisions; coordination of the mandatory and budget re-phasing exercises, closure of projects through review.

3. Manage knowledge and disseminate information on climate change, DRR and environmental portfolio and projects:

If requested, adapt global and regional technical and strategic position papers, presentations, advisory and briefing notes, for national circumstances;

Support the presentation of inputs from the CO to policy briefs/position papers that address links between climate change, climate change finance, DRR and other environment development concerns, in collaboration with other practices such as governance, poverty reduction, gender, crisis prevention and recovery, and capacity development;

Draft communication messages and success stories in close coordination with Communications Unit to advocate UNDP’s mandate among wider audience;

Support as the focal point from UNDP Cambodia on communications with BRH and HQ on CC Finance related tasks;

Provide necessary inputs on documents on CC Finance, in addition to annual progress reports, mid-term reports, and others as required;

Support in coordinating and organizing of national and sub-national workshops, meetings, and conferences, as and when required;

Promote information sharing and support the CO dialogue within the donor community related to climate change and/or participating in consultative meetings and preparing briefs and policy papers on climate change;

Follow up, consolidate and share information on the status of international climate change negotiations and forthcoming events, using disseminated inputs from the Regional Hub. These inputs should contribute to the development and strengthening of common UN positions regarding climate change issues;

4. Support UNDP in the process of integrating climate change in UNDAF and UN-wide approach on climate change.

Support UNDP/UNCT in the process of formulating programmatic approach to integrate climate risk management in the existing framework documents (UNDAF, CPD) and project portfolios across all practice areas;

Assist the country programme in identifying and addressing climate related risks and opportunities in all practice areas such as governance, poverty, environment, CPR, gender, capacity development within UNDP as well as within the UN system.

Impact of Results

The key results have an impact on the overall effectiveness and efficiency of UN climate change activities in the country, including short, medium and long-term planning, improved business results and client services.

They also impact on increasing Governments’, partners’, and civil society and communities’ awareness and knowledge of climate risks to development, and on the ability for climate proofing of development plans and sectoral policies. Accurate analysis, presentation and knowledge sharing promote timely positioning and readjustment of UNDP programme management.

Competencies

Core Competencies:

Innovation – Ability to make new and useful ideas work Level 4: Adept with complex concepts and challenges convention purposefully

Leadership – Ability to persuade others to follow Level 4: Generates commitment, excitement and excellence in others

People Management – Ability to improve performance and satisfaction Level 4: Models independent thinking and action

Communication – Ability to listen, adapt, persuade and transform Level 4: Synthesizes information to communicate independent analysis

Delivery – Ability to get things done while exercising good judgement Level 4: Meets goals and quality criteria for delivery of products or services

Technical/Functional Competencies:

Level 4: Apply & Adapt: Contributes skills and knowledge with demonstrated ability to advance innovation and continuous improvement, in professional area of expertise.

Climate Change (General)

Knowledge of climate change Including climate change international regime and ability to apply to strategic and/or practical situations

Environmental Economics and Finance

Knowledge of economic and financial issues, including resource revenue management, related to conservation and sustainable use of natural resources and ability to apply to strategic and/or practical

Global Environmental Governance

Knowledge conventions and MEAs (such as CBD and UNCCD) and ability to apply to strategic and/or practical situations

Climate Finance

Knowledge of climate finance concepts and instruments and the ability to apply to strategic and/or practical situations

Biodiversity and Eco-systems Management

Knowledge of conservation, sustainable use and access and benefit sharing of biodiversity, land, forests and oceans and the ability to apply to strategic and/or practical situations

Required Skills and Experience

Master’s Degree in climate sciences, environmental sciences, earth sciences, natural resource economics, political science or related social sciences, or other closely related field.

At least 2 years of relevant work experience on issues related to climate risk, disaster risk reduction, vulnerability reduction and capacity development and natural resources;

Experience in policy advisory work, partnership building and resource mobilization in the area of climate change, natural resources management, and related issues;

Familiarity with policy dialogues and advisory functions involving multi stakeholders including government, donors, private sector and civil societies. Experience in working with government, donors or the UN previously is an asset;

Good knowledge and understanding of the global debate on climate change and experience in multilateral environmental debates and dialogues and processes;

Proven experience and knowledge of the country’s institutional framework and policies of climate change is an asset.

Proficiency in written and spoken English and Khmer;

Fluency in, or working knowledge of, other UN languages is an asset.

