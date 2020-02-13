NA Markets: California prices droop as auction nears, while RGGI units inch higher

Published 17:27 on February 13, 2020 / Last updated at 17:27 on February 13, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices slid this week as traders adjusted positions ahead of the first WCI auction of 2020, while a significant reaction in RGGI Allowances (RGAs) failed to materialise after Virginia legislators approved a bill to implement the state’s power sector ETS.